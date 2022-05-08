July-April trade gap nears $40bn in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 7: The country's trade deficit jumped by an all-time high of 65 per cent year-on-year to $39.3 billion during the 10 months through April on the back of higher-than-expected imports, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed on Friday.

The trade deficit has been on the rise owing to an unprecedented increase in imports due to a rise in global commodities prices, while exports stagnated at around $2.5bn to $2.8bn a month, mostly those of semi-finished products and raw materials.

In April, the trade deficit came in at $3.74bn, growing by around 2.7pc over March and by 24pc compared to April 2021.

The trade deficit reached an all-time high of $37.7bn in the 2017-18 fiscal year. However, the government's measures led to a drop in it to $31.8bn the next year (2018-19) and then a further decline to $23.2bn in 2019-20.

However, the trend then reversed and the trade gap jumped to $30.8bn in the 2020-21 fiscal year and is expected to reach an all-time high during the ongoing fiscal year.

During the first 10 months (July to April) of this fiscal year, the import bill rose 46.4pc to $65.5bn from $44.7bn over the same period last year.

In April alone, the import bill edged up to $6.6bn from $5.24bn over the same month last year, reflecting an increase of around 26pc. On a month-on-month basis, the imports increased by 3pc in April.

A major initiative of the government to encourage raw material imports and rising global oil prices and its high demand at home pushed up the import bill.

A surge was also noted in the import of vehicles, machinery and vaccines. The government is also importing wheat and sugar and costly palm oil. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the import bill surged 26pc to $56bn from $44.6bn a year ago.

In July-April, exports jumped 25.5pc to reach $26.2bn from $20.9bn over the corresponding months last year. In April, exports grew 29.5pc to $2.87bn from $2.21bn a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, exports increased by 3.27pc in April.

Export proceeds went up by 18pc to $25.3bn in 2020-21 from $21.4bn over the last year.

The government has projected the annual export target for commodities at $31.2bn and services at $7.5bn. According to the finance ministry's monthly economic update and outlook for April, "exports are expected to continue their upward trend, backed by the export-friendly policies that have been implemented".

It said exports also benefited from the real effective exchange rate (REER), which measures a currency's value weighted against those of its major trading partners after adjusting for inflation.
















