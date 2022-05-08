Video
vivo launches its first foldable handset in global market

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

vivo launches its first foldable handset in global market

vivo launches its first foldable handset in global market

Smartphone users cherish a nostalgia about the foldable smartphones. Smartphone brands are reviving that nostalgia by releasing new foldable devices, says a press release.
Global smartphone manufacturing brand vivo is also marching towards that journey. The company has introduced foldable smartphone; Vivo X-Fold for the first time in the global smartphone market. Along with that, vivo tablet pad has also come for the first time. These new devices have been recently launched in China. However, vivo has not yet announced whether it will release these devices to other countries, including Bangladesh.
The most notable advantage of a foldable smartphone is its dual screen display. These devices allow users to spread/open the screens while working or playing games. It can be folded again and kept in the pocket like a normal device.
According to global media reports, vivo X-Fold is the first foldable smartphone in the world to have a 3D ultrasonic dual fingerprint sensor that will work on both the screens. This 3D ultrasonic sensor supports 100% 3D data detection and unlocks 39% faster than conventional unlock systems.
Like the other smartphones of vivo X series, this one also incorporates the remarkable ZEISS camera technology. Also, this device is equipped with ZEISS optics and ZEISS T* Coating. Apart from that, ZEISS portrait effects have been added to create the much desirable camera of this smartphone. For instance- ZEISS Natural Color, ZEISS Superb Night Camera, ZEISS Superb Portrait.
Smartphone gamers are enormously fond of the foldable handsets. Alongside, many business professionals are also preferring foldable devices for their multiple effective features. Vivo X-Fold offers a layer of ultra-thin glass (UTG) for added protection which ensures durability. SPU Snapdragon combined with hardware and software 8-Zen, will secure data on the smartphone.
Meanwhile, it is being predicted that, vivo's first tablet pad will create an astounding hype in the global market. This 11-inch tab includes 2.5K and 120Hz ultra vision display. Besides, 4-channel amplitude ultra linear speaker are also available in this device. vivo Pad users will gather an excellent audiovisual experience of gaming and entertainment.


