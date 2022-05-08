Musk likely to become Twitter CEO temporarily after takeover: Report

May 7: Elon Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing his $44 billion takeover of the social-media firm, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as the billionaire inches closer to securing funds for the deal. Musk, the world's richest man, is also the CEO at Tesla Inc and heads two other ventures, The Boring Company and SpaceX.

Tesla shares dropped over 8% on Thursday, as investors fretted that Musk's involvement with Twitter could distract him from running the world's most valuable electric-car maker shares, on the other hand, extended gains and were up about 4% at $50.8, closer to the deal price of $54. 2, as investors bet that the new funding made the completion of the deal more likely. Parag Agrawal, who was named Twitter's CEO in November, is expected to remain in his role until the sale of the company to Musk is completed. CNBC first reported on Thursday that Musk plans to become CEO on an interim basis.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk listed a group of high-profile investors who are ready to pro- vide funding of $7. 1 billion for his Twitter bid, including Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison . Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said Musk would be an "excellent leader" for Twitter and agreed to roll his $1. 89 billion stake into the deal. -Reuters



















