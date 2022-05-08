Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Workers’ rights, collective bargaining essential for global recovery: ILO

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

May 6: After two years of Covid lockdowns and amid increasing pressures on the classic "9 to five" business model - from zero-hours contracts to telework - voluntary negotiations known as collective bargaining had proved their worth, according to the International Labour Organization's Director-General Guy Ryder.
"Workers want to keep their heads above the water, as prices rise, as they are right now, and they want to ensure workplace safety and secure the paid sick leave that has proved so critical over the last two years," he told journalists in Geneva Thursday. "Employers for their part have welcomed agreements that have allowed them to retain skilled and experienced workers so that they could restart, recover and rebound."
Ryder added: "The higher the percentage of employees covered by collective agreements, the lower the wage inequality. And the more equality and diversity there is likely to be in the workplace."
According to a new report by the UN agency, over one in three employees in 98 countries now have their wages, working hours and other professional conditions set by collective agreements.
But there is a considerable variation across countries, the ILO said, ranging from over 75 percent of workers having a collective agreement in many European countries and Uruguay, to below 25 percent, in around half the countries where data was available. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, ILO's Social Dialogue Report 2022 indicated that collective bargaining agreements had helped protect people's jobs and income.
"Collective bargaining has played a crucial role during the pandemic in forging resilience by protecting workers and enterprises, securing business continuity, and saving jobs and earnings," Ryder said, noting that joint accords had also helped allay the concerns of millions of workers by boosting occupational safety and health in the workplace, together with paid sick leave and healthcare benefits.
Flexible working arrangements and leave provisions were negotiated so that workers, particularly women, could balance work with additional care responsibilities relating to school closures or sick family members, he said. "And workers on temporary work had their contracts extended or converted to permanent ones so that they could maintain their earnings."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL arranges Eid Reunion at Head office
Mercantile Bank inks deal with Nazihar Tech Ltd
Reliance is India’s first co to breach $100 billion revenue
Hili Land Port opens after 6-day Eid Vacation
IAG seen flying back into profit after hefty loss
July-April trade gap nears $40bn in Pakistan
Kailashtila to supply 20 mmcfd gas from May 10: Nasrul
Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut


Latest News
US wanted to establish military bases in Pakistan: Imran Khan
BNP forms committee to probe New Market violence
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft