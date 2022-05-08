Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

May 7: Russia's war on Ukraine has sent grain prices skyrocketing -- a worry for consumers worldwide but potentially a boon for producers like Argentina, which hopes an influx of soybean "agridollars" will boost its faltering economy.
South America's third-largest economy is the biggest exporter of soybean meal and oil in the world, and only the United States and Brazil export more soybean grains.
Soy represents nearly a third of Argentina's exports and in 2021 contributed $9 billion to the state coffers.
This year, the sector is expecting record sales of $23.7 billion -- about $700 million more than in 2021 -- despite a 10 percent smaller harvest due to severe drought.
"The prospects for the producer are good... There is optimism," said Martin Semino, who sells farming equipment and presides over the Rural Society of Lobos, a fertile agricultural zone southwest of Buenos Aires. The harvest season is at its height, and workers are laboring from dawn to dusk to clear the fields before the autumn rains arrive.
"Soy is the dollar, the currency of the countryside," Semino told AFP.
In the past, the grain has been a savior for inflation-troubled Argentina.
A soybean boom in the 2000s is widely considered to have helped the country recover from its worst economic crisis in 2001.
In the last 40 years, the planted surface area of soy has multiplied 14 times.
Argentina is also a major producer of sunflower oil and wheat -- other grains affected by the ongoing war.
After a record sunflower harvest of 3.4 million tonnes in 2021-2022, the area under cultivation is set to increase by 17 percent this season to two million hectares (4.9 million acres). The country also had a record wheat harvest this season.
Estimates are that in 2022, Argentina's agroindustrial exports will bring in a record $41 billion -- about $3 billion more than in 2021.
"With prices close to historic records, Argentina, which always needs dollars, must seize the moment," Tomas Rodriguez Zurro, an analyst at the Rosario Stock Exchange, told AFP.
The rise in prices "is temporary, it will end when the war is over," he cautioned.
But some point out that Argentina could have reaped an even larger benefit if it weren't for rising input costs.
Argentina imports about 60 percent of the fertilizers needed to grow food -- around 15 percent of it from Russia -- but supplies are now short and prices climbing, meaning lower yields.
Higher fuel prices are also taking a toll, set against the backdrop of soaring consumer inflation of around 60 percent projected this year for Argentina.
The chambers of the Oilseed Industry (Ciara) and Grain Exporters (CEC) have warned that rising input costs -- as well as shortages of fuel and fertilizer -- have "neutralized, or worse, the relative benefits" derived from the commodity price rise.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL arranges Eid Reunion at Head office
Mercantile Bank inks deal with Nazihar Tech Ltd
Reliance is India’s first co to breach $100 billion revenue
Hili Land Port opens after 6-day Eid Vacation
IAG seen flying back into profit after hefty loss
July-April trade gap nears $40bn in Pakistan
Kailashtila to supply 20 mmcfd gas from May 10: Nasrul
Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut


Latest News
US wanted to establish military bases in Pakistan: Imran Khan
BNP forms committee to probe New Market violence
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft