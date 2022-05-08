Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World food prices fall slightly from record high over Ukraine war: FAO

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

PARIS, May 6: World food prices fell slightly last month after hitting a record in March but remain high due to the Ukraine war, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.
International sanctions against Russia as well as export flow disruptions resulting from the February 24 invasion have sparked fears of a global hunger crisis.
Russia and Ukraine, whose vast grain-growing regions are among the world's main breadbaskets, account for a huge share of the globe's exports in several major commodities, including wheat, vegetable oil and corn.
The FAO's food price index, which had reported records for both March and February, dipped 0.8 percent in April compared to the previous month, the agency said in a statement.
"The small decrease in the index is a welcome relief, particularly for low-income food-deficit countries, but still food prices remain close to their recent highs, reflecting persistent market tightness and posing a challenge to global food security for the most vulnerable," FAO chief economist Maximo Torero Cullen said.
The modest drop was led by vegetable oil prices, with the FAO's vegetable oil price index down 5.7 percent in April.
However, the FAO said that prices remain very high amid "uncertainties about export availabilities out of Indonesia, the world's leading palm oil exporter".
Indonesia's decision to suspend palm oil exports in the face of domestic shortages has pushed vegetable oil prices to new highs, further tightening a market already on edge due to the war in Ukraine and global warming.
The index is a measure of the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL arranges Eid Reunion at Head office
Mercantile Bank inks deal with Nazihar Tech Ltd
Reliance is India’s first co to breach $100 billion revenue
Hili Land Port opens after 6-day Eid Vacation
IAG seen flying back into profit after hefty loss
July-April trade gap nears $40bn in Pakistan
Kailashtila to supply 20 mmcfd gas from May 10: Nasrul
Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut


Latest News
BNP forms committee to probe New Market violence
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
No risk of 'Asani' to hit Bangladesh: Enamur
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft