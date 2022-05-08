Video
Home Business

Huawei's MateBook D15 gains ground in BD Market

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Following the launch of the Huawei MateBook D15, the company has received a lot of positive responses from customers in Bangladesh. It's powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Corei5 Processor with improved performance and features over its predecessor, giving a boundless performance in all sections.
Innovative technologies such as multi-screen collaboration, fingerprint power, dual-antenna Wi-Fi 6, and reverse charging will enhance the essential user experience in the new Huawei MateBook D15, which is powered by Intel® Iris® the Xe Graphics.
The Huawei MateBook D15 has a 15 inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 16:9 aspect ratio for entertaining cinematic experiences in a simple metal body design. As Huawei is dedicated to quality and manufacturing excellence with its commitment to quality and manufacturing excellence, the new lightweight laptop weighs only 1.56kg and comes with a wide range of connectors.
Its 11th Gen Intel® Corei5 Processor is built on 10nm SuperFin technology and features an eight-thread quad-core processor with integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. To improve overall system performance, the MateBook D15 comes with up to 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and an NVMe PCIe high-speed SSD.
The MateBook D15 also features a new Wi-Fi 6 network interface board with a dual-antenna design for faster and more reliable Internet connectivity, as well as the ability to share files between Windows and Android devices with a single tap. It also enables up to three active mobile apps at the same time to take advantage of cross-device connectivity to its full potential.
It combines technologies like the Fingerprint Power Button, Recessed Camera, and other advanced features with Huawei Super Charge TM to charge the Huawei MateBook D15 quickly, even when it is turned off and reverse charging.


