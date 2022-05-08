Economists for higher allocations in budget to pandemic affected sectors

Economists said the government in the upcoming budget for 2022-2023 to be likely placed on June 9 needs priority allocation to some highly affected sectors to overcome covid-19 fallouts in public life..

The covid-budget for FY23 has to address a number of ongoing and emerging challenges while striving to move forward with speed and quality as these sectors and individuals are yet to overcome the Covid-19 induced setback.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the government had rightly undertaken a large number of expenditures programme to mitigate the economic losses suffered by the people and businesses in various sectors.

A number of stimulus packages and support measures were announced for businesses, agriculture and health sector and strengthen social safety net programmes. To operationalise the stimulus packages through commercial banks, the government created new liquidity for banks through expansionary monetary policy measures.

However, though large businesses and export sector were able to make a comeback, small enterprises could not do well due to their failure to access the funds through stimulus packages, she said and added in the upcoming budget small enterprises should be on the main focus.

Besides, investment for the health sector is a high priority not only for dealing with the ongoing pandemic, but also for the overall strengthening of the health ecosystem. To recover learning loss due to the pandemic, improvement of the education quality and skills development will also require more resources and in budget it should get priority Among others, rural infrastructure and social protection also deserve bigger allocations.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H. Mansur said the upcoming budget revenue in the upcoming budget is not increasing with the speed of the country's economic growth and the dissimilarity has concerned them.

He feels that the country might go for high risk if it implements too many projects with the lesser collection of revenue.

Giving some statistics, he said the net foreign borrowing rose to over Tk 970 billion in FY'21 from around Tk 50 billion in FY'15. "The trend is not so good," he said.

Dr Mansur said the debt should be calculated in proportion to revenue instead of GDP (gross domestic product). He said the capacity of the government to pay and the capacity of the economy to pay are two different things.

"There is a possibility of becoming bankrupt if the government does not have money. Bangladesh government does not have the money," he said.

Expressing his concern over growing interest and subsidy bills coupled with wage and pension benefits, he said the subsidy would cross Tk 1.0 trillion, which is equivalent to one-fifth of the budget.

"The government is relentlessly increasing its expenses without thinking of its consequences," he said, with a suggestion of rationalisation of the subsidy.

Former finance adviser of a caretaker government Dr A. B. Mirza Azizul Islam notes that the average rate of poverty reduction keeps falling over the last 5 years while the regional disparity both in terms of income and poverty incidence continues to widen.

"What is important is to expand social safety-net coverage and what is more important is to create employment opportunities," he said.

Highlighting the importance of raising revenue, he said there are people who qualify for paying tax but did not. "It needs to be addressed. Supplying receipt to customers also needs to be ensured to prevent the tendency of VAT dodging."

Talking about concern of projects facing time-and cost- overrun, Dr Islam said there is a huge gap between financial setting of the approved projects and actual allocation.

"So, the projects which are supposed to be completed in five years end in 10 or 12 years because of inadequate allocation that leads to time-and cost overrun. Now, we need to see how these issues are addressed."









