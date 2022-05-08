

UNDP formulating plan to strengthen BD’s digital transformation: Palak

The state minister made the remark while attending a meeting with Robert Opp , chief digital officer (CDO) of the UNDP, and Yolanda Jinxin Ma, head of digital policy and global partnerships of UNDP on Friday at the UNDP headquarters in New York, said a release on Saturday.

He said, "UNDP's long-term support to the A2I program, Partnerships for a Tolerant and Inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB), the Human Rights Programme (HRP), Youth Co:Lab and in building a digital society in different government levels has been widely appreciated.

The state minister opined that with the implementation of the 'Digital Strategy 2022-25' formulated by the UNDP, Bangladesh will not only be able to get a boost in its digital transformation but also build a strong technological network with other countries in the Asia Pacific region, added the release.

During the meeting, the UNDP officials presented an action plan on the implementation of the strategy. Also, it was decided during the meeting that 'Agency to Innovate' and 'Digital Leadership Academy' would be formed jointly by the UNDP, ICT Department, Bangladesh Computer Council and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

At the same time, the meeting agreed to work together in developing digital standards, guidelines, policies and laws for building a digital Bangladesh, based on the success of A2I.

It was also said in the meeting that the ICT division and UNDP will work to strengthen the South-South cooperation between Bangladesh and other developing countries, regarding issues like e-governance and economy.

Prior to that, the state minister held a meeting with Claire Van der Vaeren, chief, Southeast Asia and the Pacific at UNDP.

During the meeting, it was stated that 'UNDP-Bangladesh joint move to launch Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Global Cyber Security Awareness Award' next year among the youth and children in the least developed countries, with a view to making the cyber world safe.

Private Sector Partnership Specialist of UNDP Bangladesh Jyotish Talukder, special sector partnership specialist Debashis Roy and A2I policy advisor Anir Chowdhury were also present at the discussion, among others.















