Income Tax Wing of NBR racing to meet remaining target

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has taken a tougher move to increase revenue collection from the Income Tax Wing by expanding its net and realising outstanding taxes, while in the first eight months of the current fiscal it collected just over 50 percent of its target.

The revenue collection target from the Income Tax Wing for the 2020-21 fiscal is Tk 103,945.10 crore. But, according to available data from the NBR, till February of this year the wing has been able to collect only Tk 52,854.37 crore. It means the rest, has to be collected in just 4 months.

In February, the 8th month of the fiscal, the NBR collected Tk 6,446.87 crore, almost 10 percent more than the corresponding month in 2021, when it collected Tk 5882.03.

The collection in the first 8 months of the current fiscal, is 13.3 percent higher than what it was in the first 8 months of the last fiscal.

According to the NBR sources, it has directed the tax commissioners to bring all eligible persons and organisations under the tax net and to take initiatives to remove the phobia regarding hassle in tax payment.

It also asked to intensify the tax survey and activate the inactive TIN numbers as submitting income tax return has been made mandatory for every TIN holder from this fiscal.

The Income Tax Wing of the NBR has already given necessary directives to the field offices in these regards.

As a part of the internal survey, the field level officials are collecting possible taxpayers information from city corporations, Rajuk and similar organisations, and sub-registrar offices. This is popularly called 'secondary data'. Secondary data refers to the information of the individuals that are already kept in any organisations.

The NBR has also started to collect information of the potential taxpayers at the upazila level through secondary data gathering, otherwise known as internal survey.

For example, a file of 'X' company mentions that it has 450 employees. The concerned official can ask for the names of the 450 employees and their TIN numbers.

With this little move the NBR can find out the eligible taxpayers' names and bring them under the tax net, if they are not already.

"This is called an internal survey," a senior NBR official explained to UNB. In this connection, he said that at first the NBR is taking information of the trade licences that have been issued by the city corporations and municipalities.

-UNB












