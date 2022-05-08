Khulna City mayor hospitalised

KHULNA, May 7: Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukear Abdul Khaleque was hospitalised with high fever on Saturday.

The 69-year old KCC mayor was admitted to Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised hospital in Khulna around 11am, said Prakash Chandra, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital.

"The mayor was admitted to the hospital in unconscious condition , said the RMO. He has been suffering from heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and last year he underwent a surgery in the prostate gland, said RMO Prakash Chandra. -UNB