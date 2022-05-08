Two held for raping a school girl in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 7: The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) on Saturday arrested two men from Bayezid area on charge of raping a class five student of a girl school of the city.

The arrested people are Jashim, 50, hailed from Sonagazi Upazila of Feni district and Shakil Ahmed Munna, 30, hailed from Rofabad area under Bayezid thana in the city.

Acting on a tip off, a police team conducted a drive in city's Bayezid area and arrested the duo in connection with a case filed by the victim's brother, said Khairul Islam, Inspector Investigation of Bayazid Thana.

According to the case records, neighbors Jashim and Munna took the girl to their house and raped her there repeatedly. The victim became critically sick and later informed the incident to her guardians. -BSS









