12,797 get legal aid services at govt expenses from Jul-Dec last

From July to December of the fiscal year 2021-2022, legal advice and information services had provided legal aid to 12,797 people through the call canter of the National Legal Aid Services Organization (NLASO).

The information was stated in a report signed by the NLASO Director Md Saiful Islam, which was published on the website of the organization recently.

According to the report, 56,877 poor and helpless people have received legal aid at government expenses during the said period.

Even in the Covid-19 pandemic, legal aid was provided to financially indigent candidates in courts across the country by the NLASO.

The Awami League-led government enacted the 'Legal Aid Act-2000' to provide legal aid at the government's expenses to the financially indigent, incapable people seeking justice during their regime.

However, the governments in the past didn't take any significant steps to implement the law. After the formation of the Awami League government in 2009, various steps were taken to ensure justice for the poor and it is continuing. -BSS











