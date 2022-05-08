Video
Muhith’s qulkhwani held

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

The qulkhwani of former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith was held at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Masjid) here after Asr prayers on Saturday.
Cabinet members, parliament members, family members, friends and well-wishers widely attended the Doa and Milad Mahfil in the qulkhwani for eternal peace of the departed soul, a press release said. Former finance and planning minister M Saiduzzaman, Ex-secretary M Mokammel Haque, Muhith's younger brother and foreign minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen, law minister Anisul Haque, planning minister Abdul Mannan, Bangladesh Awami league advisory council member Inam Ahmad Chowdhury, Prime Minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam and former FBCCI president Ak Azad, among others, spoke on the occasion.     -BSS


