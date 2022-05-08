Video
Bengali literary works should be translated for global readers: Selina Hossain

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Staff Correspondent

Literary works in Bengali language are enriched and all those important forms should be translated for the global readers said noted novelist Selina Hossain.
In this regard she requested the students of Notre Dame University Bangladesh (NDUB) to do that translation job into English for the sake of the global learners.
Selina, also the president of Bangla Academy came up with this statement on Saturday (7 May) at the university campus while addressing the orientation ceremony of Summer-2022 trimester as chief guest, read a press release.
"If the students can hold the courage of Bangla language, they can enlighten the whole world. The contribution of NDUB for this nation will be flourished via this," she said.
NDUB held its admission test for the summer trimester on 24 April and regular classes are going to be resumed from 8 May, after a vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr and other occasions.  
While presiding over the programme, Father Adam S Pereira, treasurer of the university said, "We have started in a limited scale. As per our plan we are expanding our activities."
"A four-year programme here will give you good opportunity to shine in your career, if you follow our guidelines and learning methods. Attending regular classes here you can differentiate yourself from now after completion of study. You will find yourself competent enough for the competitive world," he advised the new students.
He urged the guardians to be another mentor of the students. So that combined effort of teachers, students and guardians will help them being raised as ethics based appropriate learners.
Dr Father Leonard Shankar Rozario, registrar-in-charge of NDUB said, "Our university is situated in such a place which is like a junction. Students of any place in or outskirt of Dhaka can reach the campus easily. Metro-rail will facilitate in upcoming days."
"Our teachers jointly teach the students the competence to see and the courage to act. We believe our students will be raised here as competent enough to accept the global challenges," he added.
After a colorful cultural programme, Father Tom McDermott, director of English Language Centre who hosted the programme voted thanks to all.
Notre Dame University Bangladesh was approved by the government on 29 April, 2013.


