Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, May 7: A student of Khustia's Islamic University (IU) on Friday night died of his injuries he sustained in a road accident on May 1.

The deceased was identified as Tahsib Hussain, a student of Al-Quran and Islamic Studies Department in IU, and originally from Bamna upazila of Barguna district.

Department president Prof Yaqub Ali said that Tahsib passed away at Neuroscience Hospital in Dhaka around 8pm on Friday.

According to his classmates, on May 1, Tahsib fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries after being hit by a truck while cycling to his brother's house.

He was rushed to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital from where he was shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College in Faridpur.

On May 4, he was admitted to Dhaka's Neuroscience Hospital after his condition worsened. -UNB







