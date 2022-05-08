

RMG sees boon with investments, strong global demand



According to statistics, the current investments in garment and textile industries stand at Tk18,000-Tk20,000 crore. Investors are investing in this project to cash in on the growing apparel market worldwide. Bangladesh has a good stake in it and also has every potential to further increase it with so many work orders pouring in. Some new units are now under construction and hopefully will go into production by 2023.



Another sign of the growth of RMG sector is that, in the current year another 14 groups obtained provisional membership of the BGMEA Chattogram office, to set up new units. BGMEA Vice-President said, this year about 110 factories have obtained memberships for setting up new factories and there are many applications submitted to them. Besides, there are some new entrepreneurs who are making fresh investments in setting up new facilities.



Now, all are going for new investments despite the ongoing energy crisis, hoping that they will be able to handle it if they negotiate with buyers. Moreover, energy crisis is not a local problem at this moment, buyers must pay additional prices if the energy price increase. It is expected that the country will enjoy a huge pressure of work orders in the next two-three years. It is also expected that the new facilities will create jobs adding revenues.



Undeniably, the apparel sector is a vital sector in our country. It is one of the largest sources of employment. It is well known that female workers the majority in this sector. Therefore, the RMG sector contributes in women empowerment and social changes.



It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh RMG sector is the second largest in the world following China. Therefore, Bangladesh has a large market worldwide. Bangladesh will officially become a developing country in 2026. Once the country is graduated, the sector will face the real challenge. In order to hold the position in global market Bangladesh should diversify the apparel items. In addition to that Bangladesh will have to ensure GSP Plus facilities and free trade agreement with some countries.

