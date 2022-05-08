

Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes



Firstly, we are living in a time of economic uncertainty. The apparel export is a cross boundary trade spread across the globe. By this means, a nation in the East caters the apparel need of a continent in the West and the export nets grow larger each day. Keeping this trade mechanism in mind, with due respect to the various political instability, economic downfall and policy changes in several exporting nations, protectionist trade measures are taken to reduce and distort trade, disrupt global supply networks, lower productivity, and weigh on confidence, jobs and income. The effect of one measure adopted affects everyone around the globe. This economic uncertainty greatly influences cross-border trade. It is therefore not only one of the most pressing concerns for firms globally, but also causes a huge impact on the apparel sector.



Secondly, the world is facing a climate crisis. The effects of this change in climate is evidently going to take a huge toll on the apparel sector, as the sector itself is one of the great contributors of it. Total greenhouse gas emissions from ready-made garment production is approximately 1.2 billion tonnes annually. That's more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. It is quite worrying to know that carbon emissions from the sector are expected to increase by 60% by 2030 to 2.8 billion tons approximately. Clearly the industry has a huge role to play in tackling the climate crisis and developing innovative climate solutions to be implemented across the full supply chain.



At this point, there is one action that can be taken: we must reassess our consumption patterns. Today, the average person buys 60% more items of clothing, compared to 15 years ago; yet keeps them for about half as long. We consume over 100 billion items of clothing a year and the global apparel and footwear industry together is predicted to generate 102 million metric tons of products by 2030. At this rate, by 2050 the fashion industry will shockingly use up a quarter of the world's carbon budget.



Thirdly, the world shopping trends have changed. The Online platform had been one of the most lucrative means of shopping especially during the COVID-19 period and this still remains the same. Shops are just a click away on one's phone and/or computer, and delivery is right at your doorstep in no time. With these benefits in online shopping, buyers are now keen to be more inclined to it causing the supply chains to go digital. 27% of all fashion sales now take place online. The global online fashion market is predicted to reach USD 765 billion by 2022, that's an increase of USD 281 billion, or 58%, from previous years. In the United States alone, online apparel sales account for more than one-third of all apparel sales.



There is no doubt that digitalisation creates boundless opportunities besides increasing the job markets, but it can also bring unintended consequences. For example, the digitalisation of the supply chain management may reduce lead times and shift production from one site to another more quickly. In this environment, more vigilant and systematic efforts to promote responsible purchasing practices are critical. Similarly, as consumers move online, companies will have to consider how to reconcile consumption patterns while trying to build circular economies.



With the ever-changing trends in sale and supply chain, there yet remains some of the most constant aspects, that remains unchanged. The mode of production that majority of the South-East Asian exporting nations adhere to, are yet to be innovated and modernised, in order to meet the standards of production in the exporting nations. Concentration there is of utmost importance, to ensure that skilled labour and in turn modern machines, can lead to better production means in shorter period of more high-quality products.



It's crucial to not just sit back and identify these above mentioned issues. It's high time that several priority actions are outlined that can be taken to tackle these challenges. A few such steps are mentioned below :



Firstly, it's crucial now to reconcile due diligence with trade tensions and/or disruptions, and supply chain disruptions to ensure that companies can continue producing and sourcing responsibly, across borders. As tensions in global trade facilitates and encourages companies to seek and research on new markets, enabling trade expansion, it is imperative to understand the impact that increased production has on the environment and on outsourcing. Here, guidance on responsible purchasing practices has never been more relevant to encourage better practices in trade while expansion is evident.



Secondly, the manufacturers must need to re-think business models in the ready-made garment sector to ensure that it contributes to the circular economy. Companies are increasingly realising that if they do not take steps towards a circular economy, they will be left behind, not simply in the race of acing in orders and profits, but also in the name game around the world amidst the competing manufacturers.



In the garment sector youth consumers are increasingly concerned about the carbon footprint of the products they buy and wear. Concerned consumers shall in turn mean that manufacturers will have to develop more concern and conscience on responsible production means. This is also a strategic move. Innovation in production processes can create value by helping to find alternatives to conventional chemical use, and reduce energy and water use, as well as waste production.



Thirdly, the government role is of crucial importance. The manufacturers must continue strengthening the role of governments in driving sustainable and responsible supply chains, facilitating sustainable production goals and creating environmental awareness. Policymakers from across key economies in the ready-made garment sector must come together under one roof and share the same dialogue to discuss policy options for promoting vibrant and responsible supply chains in the sector across the globe. A unified dialogue in apparel sector might bring about the desired changes in a fast track.



Governments' role in driving supply chain due diligence needs to be assisted by a focus on mandatory due diligence to be exercised in the overall sector. It's important for governments exercising such practises already to come forward and shed light on how to integrate responsible business conduct considerations into industrial policy. Regional approaches are also crucial and it's an ardent belief that majority of the manufacturing nations shall express consent on collaborating with the EU and the ILO on promoting responsible supply chains.



Fourthly, the most integral part of this sector comes to concern, the workers. The manufacturers must ensure that their companies engage meaningfully with workers through due diligence. In this respect, social dialogue is integral to responsible business conduct. This objective can be achieved in a number of ways. In the very initial stage, training of the trainers could be a start. Even engaging trade unions could bring considerable solution yet the result remains untested. For a stronger dialogue among companies, increased awareness about healthy social working standards need to be known, besides the strong dialogue among companies, workers and governments.



Lastly, to ensure that the impact of all the efforts to successfully adapt due diligence, the manufacturers must assess the alignment of the industry and multi-stakeholder initiatives. An improved dialogue between these two will have multiple benefits, including: improved trust and credibility of initiatives; better understanding of how companies and governments can rely on them; and better mutual recognition. The adoption of the same assessment by all economies shall help develop the sector even more.



The ready-made garment industry bears a great responsibility to our economies, to societies and to the planet.

The writer is a barrister and director, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)











