Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mango growers eying bumper yield in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondent

Mango growers eying bumper yield in Rajshahi

Mango growers eying bumper yield in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 7: Mango growers, businessmen and officials of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the district are expecting bumper mango production this year.
According to sources at the DAE, the fruit-setting stage is progressing superbly; favourable weather is prevailing; and mango trees are wearing eye-catching looks in orchards and homesteads all over the Rajshahi region.
Field-level DAE officials and staffs are working sincerely in assisting growers to protect the cash crop from any pest attack.
Growers are making all-out efforts in nursing their trees and preventing premature dropping of buds.
Shuvasish Roy, a farmer of Nandangachhi Village in Charghat Upazila of the district, said, the fruit-setting stage is progressing well.
"I have sprayed pesticides on my mango trees to protect these from premature dropping and pest attack. I'm hopeful of good production if weather goes fair," he added.
Shohel Rana, a mango grower and trader, said, a tender aged tree yields two to three maunds of mango while a big-sized tree gives double production worth around Tk 4,000.
Mangoes of indigenous varieties will start appearing in local markets from mid-May while lucrative varieties, such as Gopalbhog, Langra and Khirshapat, by the first week of June, he added.
Dr Alim Uddin, principal scientific officer of the Rajshahi Fruit Research, suggested growers of proper nursing of their orchards and checking pest attacks.
If seasonal Nor'westers remain tolerable, there is a huge possibility of achieving bumper mango production, he added.
DAE sources said, farmers are showing much interest in farming mango after getting huge profits.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango growers eying bumper yield in Rajshahi
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts
Six people murdered in five districts
Two crushed under train in Habiganj, Dinajpur
Dhaka-bound passengers suffer at Shariatpur ferry ghat
3 held in rape cases in Munshiganj, Laxmipur
Muskmelon growers happy over production, fair price
Four found dead in four districts


Latest News
BNP forms committee to probe New Market violence
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
No risk of 'Asani' to hit Bangladesh: Enamur
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft