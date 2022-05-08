

Mango growers eying bumper yield in Rajshahi

According to sources at the DAE, the fruit-setting stage is progressing superbly; favourable weather is prevailing; and mango trees are wearing eye-catching looks in orchards and homesteads all over the Rajshahi region.

Field-level DAE officials and staffs are working sincerely in assisting growers to protect the cash crop from any pest attack.

Growers are making all-out efforts in nursing their trees and preventing premature dropping of buds.

Shuvasish Roy, a farmer of Nandangachhi Village in Charghat Upazila of the district, said, the fruit-setting stage is progressing well.

"I have sprayed pesticides on my mango trees to protect these from premature dropping and pest attack. I'm hopeful of good production if weather goes fair," he added.

Shohel Rana, a mango grower and trader, said, a tender aged tree yields two to three maunds of mango while a big-sized tree gives double production worth around Tk 4,000.

Mangoes of indigenous varieties will start appearing in local markets from mid-May while lucrative varieties, such as Gopalbhog, Langra and Khirshapat, by the first week of June, he added.

Dr Alim Uddin, principal scientific officer of the Rajshahi Fruit Research, suggested growers of proper nursing of their orchards and checking pest attacks.

If seasonal Nor'westers remain tolerable, there is a huge possibility of achieving bumper mango production, he added.

DAE sources said, farmers are showing much interest in farming mango after getting huge profits.

