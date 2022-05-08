Six killed in road mishaps in four districts

Six people have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Bhola, Narayanganj and Barishal, in three days.

PARBATIPUR, DIANJPUR: Two persons were killed in a motorcycle accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Islam, 60, a resident of Jakerganj Village, and Sunny, son of Nasim Uddin, a resident of Saidpur Banshbari area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said that some youngsters were going to Parbatipur at a reckless speed with 5 to 6 motorcycles from Syedpur in the evening. There were two or three riders on each motorcycle in addition to the driver.

At that time, a motorcycle lost control over its steering and hit pedestrian Nurul Islam, which left Nurul dead on the spot and motorcyclist Sunny seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took him to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sunny dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Station (PS) Emam Zafar confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rashid Mal, 45, son of late Abdul Wahad Ali Mal, a resident of Sarder Bari area under Badarpur Union in the upazila. He was a CNG driver by profession.

Police and local sources said Abdul Rashid lived in Chattogram for work purpose. He came to his village home on the occasion of the marriage ceremony of his daughter.

However, Abdul Rashid was going to Nazirpur Bazar from the house at noon to buy some essentials riding by a mortorcycle.

At that time, a nosimon (local vehicle) coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Islampur Bazar area, leaving motorcyclist Abdul Rashid dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was filed in this regard.

Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: Two young men have been killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Araihazar Road in the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Laden, 18, a resident of Shilmandi area, and his friend Riyadh, 20, of Pratap area of Narsingdi District.

Police and local sources said the duo fell off a motorcyle while trying to overtake a private car at high speed in Araihazar area and came under the rear wheels of the four-wheeler, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the private car and arrested its driver.

Araihazar PS OC Anichur Rahman Molla confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nayeem Boyati, 16, son of Khokon Boyati, a resident of Tikasar Village under Gournadi Municipality.

Local sources said an easy-bike turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Ashokathi area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the afternoon, which left one of its passengers Nayeem dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gournadi PS OC Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.









