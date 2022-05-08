Six people murdered in five districts

Six people including two elderly men and a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Pirojpur, Bogura, Laxmipur, Manikganj and Noakhali, recently.

PIROJPUR: A man, who was stabbed to injure by his neighbours in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Hawlader, 33, son of Kuti Mia, a resident of Dakshain Mithakhali Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Belal Hossain 5, nephew of the deceased, and his neighbour Ifat, 10, son of Reba Begum of the area, were swimming in a pond at Dakshin Mithakhali on Thursday.

At one stage, Belal and Ifat had been locked into an altercation there.

Following this, the two families of the minor children got involved in a quarrel.

At one stage of the quarrel, Dulal Hawlader was stabbed by his neighbours, which left him severely injured.

The family members of Dulal Hawlader took him to the SBMCH in Barishal immediately.

Later, Dulal Hawlader succumbed to his injuries there on Friday night while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's father Kuti Mia lodged a murder case with Mathbaria Police Station (PS) accusing Faisal, 28, Ramjan, 22, Omar 17 and unknown seven to eight others in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Faisal, Omar and other two accused.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria PS Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab the other accused.

BOGURA: A man was beaten to death by locals on suspicion as they suspected him as thief in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam alias Meherul, 38, son of Habibar Rahman of Damrul Village under Bhatra Union in Nandigram Upazila of the district. He was a cycle mechanic by profession. He lived in a rented house in Shakpala area of Shahjahanpur Upazila for work purpose.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shahjahanpur Koigari Police Outpost Raju Kamal said Robiul is a drug addict. He stole things to buy drugs several times.

Locals might have beaten him first on suspicion of theft and later strangulated him to death early Friday, he said.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 6am on Friday and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A murder case has been filed with Shahjahanpur PS in this connection, the SI added.

Shahjahanpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

LAXMIPUR: Two people including a housewife have been murdered in separate incidents in Sadar and Kamalnagar upazilas of the district in two days.

An elderly man was killed in a clash in between two groups of people in Sadar Upazila on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dakshin Chandrapur area of Hazirpara Union under Chandraganj PS in the upazila at noon. The deceased was identified as Chan Mia, 70, son of late Kalamia, a resident of the area.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between one Bappi and Farid at Bhuiyan Market in Rajapur Village under Dighli Union in the upazila on Thursday over trivial matter.

As a sequel to it, the followers of the duo were locked into a clash in Dakshin Chandrapur area under Hazirpara Union at noon, which left Chan Mia killed on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested a person in this connection. The arrested person is Sujon.

Chandraganj PS SI Abdul Hannan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other accused.

Earlier, a housewife was allegedly murdered by her in-laws in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Salma Akhter, 24, was the wife of Bahar Uddin, a resident of Badamtali Village under Char Kadira Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Shahab Uddin of Rahimganj Village under Torabganj Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Salma Akhter got married with Bahar Uddin, son of Gias Uddin of Badamtali Village, about six years back.

However, neighbours saw the body of Salma hanging from the ceiling of a room in her in-laws' house on Wednesday night and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Azgarh Hossain Jewel, brother of the deceased, alleged that members of her in-laws' family often tortured Salma over various issues since the marriage.

They might have killed Salma and later, hanged her body from the ceiling to cover up the killing as suicide.

However, Bahar Uddin along with his siblings went into hiding soon after the incident.

Kamalganj PS OC Md Solaiman confirmed the matter, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

MANIKGANJ: A young man was hacked to death by some members of a Juvenile gang in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Roni, 20, son of Noyab Ali, a resident of Waisnagar Village under Chandahar Union in the upazila. He was a flower seller in the area by profession.

Police and local sources said Roni along with his girlfriend went visit the Ruparchar Sholla Bridge under Chandahar Union in the afternoon on the occasion of Eid.

At that time, a group of four to people boys led by Shanto attacked on Roni over previous enmity following the love affair issues, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Paragram Clinic, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital.

Later, Roni succumbed to his injuries on the way to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested four people in this connection.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the other accused.

NOAKHALI: A man was beaten to death by his son-in-law over land dispute in Kabirhat Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Md Mahin Uddin, 65, son of late Mostafa Mia, a resident of Uttar Sundalpur Village under No. 2 Sundalpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nurnabi Sumon had a dispute with his father-in-law Mahin Uddin over land since the last couple of months.

Following this, an altercation took place in between them in the house of one Manu Munshi in Uttar Sundalpur area under No. 2 Sundalpur Union in the upazila at around 6:15pm on April 30.

At one stage, Nurnabi Sumon along with others started beating Mahin Uddin, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mahin Uddin dead on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sharmin Akhter, Aklima Akhter and Bibi Kulsum Lavli, daughters of the deceased, alleged that Nurnabi Sumon, 40, Shahena Akhter, 38, Yusuf Nabi Antar, 20, and Md Shamim, 18, killed Mahin Uddin following a land dispute.

Kabirhat PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Superintend of Police (SP) Shahidul Haque visited the scene the next day.

He said Mahin Uddin had been at loggerheads with his daughter Shena Akhter and son-in-law Nurnabi Sumon over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

Shahena Akhter submitted a written complaint to the local union parishad chairman a couple of days back in this regard. It is assumed that Mahin Uddin might have been murdered over the matter.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing of Mahin Uddin. A murder case has been filed with Kabirhat PS in this connection, the SP added.











