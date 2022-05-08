Two crushed under train in Habiganj, Dinajpur

A woman and an elderly man have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Dinajpur, in three days.

SHAYESTAGANJ, HABIGANJ: A woman was crushed under a train in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the Sylhet-bound Surma Express Train crushed the woman in Lenjapara area at around 5am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector of GRP Hili IC Kaykobad Ali said the Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express Train from Parbatipur hit the man in Palashbari Rail Gate area at around 10:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.









