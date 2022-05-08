Dhaka-bound passengers suffer at Shariatpur ferry ghat



The photo shows Dhaka-returnees crowding Mangalmajhi Ferry Ghat in Shariatpur. photo: observer

There was a much suffering of passengers at the ferry station during Eid. Now almost the same picture is seen on their way back to workplace in Dhaka.

Crowded ferrying activities were seen on Saturday morning at the Ghat. After staying stranded on the road for hours, vehicles were not getting the serial of on-board.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of passengers and drivers complained of ferry crisis. They added, ferry boat shortage is causing slow-vehicular movement.

Amid sweltering heating, ordinary passengers, especially women, children and old aged were seen suffering in on-road-queue. Along with stranded vehicles, motor cycles were also seen in queue.

The visit found a long queue of private cars and microbuses on the road connecting the ghat to the rehabilitation centre.

Lots of motorcycles queued on the road were seen getting on board hurriedly as soon as ferries got anchored at the station.

Mangalmajhi Ghat is facing a strong pressure, with 20 launches and 69 speedboats. The post-Eid pressure is continuing.

On Friday night, several private cars were diverted to Banglabazar Ghat. Each launch left for Shimulia was found to carry more than double of the capacity. Law-enforcing members were not seen so active.

Alauddin Ahmed, manager of BIWTC (Bangladesh Inland water Transport Corporation)-Shariatpur, said, vehicles are being ferried by five ferries including dump ferry Raipura and Raniganj, having capacities of 40-45 vehicles.

Medium-sized ferry Cumilla and Faridpur have a capacity of 16 to 18 and ferry Karnafuli has a capacity of 6 vehicles. On an average 500-600 vehicles are crossing the ghat every day.











