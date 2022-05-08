3 held in rape cases in Munshiganj, Laxmipur

Three people have been arrested in two different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Munshiganj and Laxmipur, in two days.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested a man for raping a 12-year-old young girl in Sreenagar Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Tipu Majhi, 50, son of Maleq Majhi, a resident of Pailbhog Village under Kukutia Union in the upazila. He is the father of three daughters and a son.

Local sources said the victim was sleeping in the house of Tipu Majhi as her parents were suffering from acute poverty.

Tipu Majhi raped the girl several times.

The victim disclosed the matter to her mother a couple of days back.

As the news spread over, an arbitration took place in the village to settle the matter.

On information, a team of police raided the arbitration and arrested Tipu Majhi from there.

The victim was also rescued.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sreenagar Police Station (PS) Md Aminul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act is underway in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: Two youths have been arrested for allegedly raping a physically-challenged youth in the district alluring him to offer scope of acting in short films.

Shariful Islam Ripon and Ismail Hossain Babu allegedly raped the youth on Wednesday night. Police arrested Shariful Islam Ripon from Laxmipur Municipality on Friday afternoon.

The 20-year-old victim alleged that several youths including Shariful Islam Ripon had gang-raped him confining him in a rented house at Sonali Colony in Laxmipur Municipality on Wednesday night.

Police said Ripon confessed of raping the youth under primary interrogation.













