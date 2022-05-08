Four found dead in four districts

Four people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Barishal and Sunamganj, in three days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rekha Akhter, 45, wife of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Charmachalanda Kurtalipara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the family members saw the body of Rekha hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at early hours and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family members of the deceased said she had been suffering from mental disorders.

However, police are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a college student from Belpukur PS area in the city on Thursday night after a day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Hasibur Rahman Sagar, 19, son of Shahad Ali, a resident of Belpukuria Village. He was an eleventh grader at Belpukuria Ideal Degree College.

Sahad Ali, father of the deceased, said Sagar went out of the house along with his friends to visit Green Valley Park in Lalpur of Natore on Wednesday. He came home in the afternoon and went out of the house again in the evening. He had been missing since then.

The search was carried out at different places at night.

Finding him nowhere, the family members lodged a general diary with Belpukur PS on Thursday evening.

Later, locals spotted his body lying beside the rail line in the area on Thursday night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore injury marks on its head.

Police suspect that Sagar might have been killed a day before and later, his body was dumped there.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Belpukur PS OC Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding a murder case was filed in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Parvin Begum, wife of Abdur Rob Hawlader, a resident of Botbali Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Maleq Shikder of Boalia Tabirkathi Village under Rangashree Union in the upazila.

Quoting Abdur Rob, police sources said the body of Parvin Begum was found hanging from the ceiling fan at a room in the house at night.

Abdur Rob along with his family members rescued her and took to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Parvin Begum dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

The deceased's husband claimed that Parvin Begum committed suicide following an altercation with him.

Meanwhile, the deceased's father Abdul Maleq alleged that his daughter might have been killed by her husband.

However, police arrested Abdur Rob for questioning in this connection.

Bakerganj PS OC (Investigation) Satya Ranjan Khaskel confirmed the incident.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a river in Derai Upazila of the district on Thursday. The identity of the deceased, aged about 34, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man floating in the Lauajani River in Bhatipara Union of the upazila on Thursday and informed police.

Later, a team from the local PS fished out the body with the help of divers.

The body bore several injury marks.

After recovery, the body was, later, sent to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chairman of Bhatipara Union Parishad Mohammad Badrul Islam Chowdhury Miftah confirmed the incident, adding that a motorcycle was also found parked along the riverbank.











