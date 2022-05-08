Video
Home Countryside

4 lakh metre banned nets seized, burnt in Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, May 7: Mobile courts and other drives seized 4.16 lakh metre banned fishing nets and burnt these in the last one month in the district.
 These operations were conducted in different rivers in Pirojpur. District administration, directorate of fisheries, police coast guard, and marine police are conducting mobile court-based drives every day.
This information was disclosed at a press briefing on Friday evening.  
District Fisheries Officer Md Abdul Bari said 75 mobile courts and drives were made, seizing banned nets worth over Tk 1crore.
To protect Jatka and other fishes the mobile court will continue across Kancha,  Bolesswar and Shandha rivers.
The press briefing was attended, among others, by two magistrates of the district administration.
During the fishing ban time, fishing families were provided with food incentives.







