Human Chain demands public university in Gaibandha



A human chain was formed in Gaibandha Town on Friday, demanding establishment of a public university in the district. photo: observer

The students of Gaibandha who are studying in Rajshahi University formed the human chain under the banner of Gaibandha Zila Chhatra Kalyan Samity of Rajshahi University.

The other students of the district who are studying in Chattogram University, Jahangirnagar University and Jagannath University expressed their solidarity with the demand of Rajshahi University students here.

Professor of Rajshahi University Md. Latifur Rahman Sarkar, Associate Professor. A. K. M. Kanak Parvez, Associate Professor of Rangpur Begum Rokeya University Md. Tanjibul Islam, and Lecturer of Chattogram University AKM Kaushik Ahmed, addressed the human chain, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, said there is no public university in Gaibandha District. For not having a university in the district, the students here are studying in different universities of the country facing troubles and expensing huge money of the guardians, though the government has taken a decision to establish university in each district.

In this context, they demanded of the government to establish a public university in the district without delay, considering the interest of Gaibandha students and their guardians.

Earlier, the leaders of Gaibandha Mancha arranged an views-exchange meeting with the university students at the auditorium of Gaibandha Natya Sangstha here with Advocate Sirajul Islam Babu in the chair.

At the function, a series of demands including establishment of EPZ in Sakoa Bridge area near Dholbhanga, construction of tunnel on Balashi-Bahadurabadghat naval route and establishment of a medical college are presented for overall development of the district.













