Three minors drown in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, May 7: Three minor children including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in Senbag Upazila of the district in two days.

Two twin siblings drowned in a pond in Senbag Municipality on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Alif, 3, and Mahir, 3, children of Mostafa of Binnaguni Village under Senbag Municipality.

Local sources said the twins fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while they were playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them from the pond and rushed to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pot in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahi, 1, daughter of Yusuf, a resident of Baitullah Birkot Village under Kesharpar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mahi fell in a pot filled with water in the house at around 5pm while her family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Senbag Police Station Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the incidents.











