Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in Noakhali

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, May 7: Three minor children including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in Senbag Upazila of the district in two days.
Two twin siblings drowned in a pond in Senbag Municipality on Friday noon.
The deceased were identified as Alif, 3, and Mahir, 3, children of Mostafa of Binnaguni Village under Senbag Municipality.  
Local sources said the twins fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while they were playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them from the pond and rushed to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pot in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mahi, 1, daughter of Yusuf, a resident of Baitullah Birkot Village under Kesharpar Union in the upazila.
 Local and the deceased's family sources said Mahi fell in a pot filled with water in the house at around 5pm while her family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Senbag Police Station Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the incidents.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango growers eying bumper yield in Rajshahi
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts
Six people murdered in five districts
Two crushed under train in Habiganj, Dinajpur
Dhaka-bound passengers suffer at Shariatpur ferry ghat
3 held in rape cases in Munshiganj, Laxmipur
Muskmelon growers happy over production, fair price
Four found dead in four districts


Latest News
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
No risk of 'Asani' to hit Bangladesh: Enamur
School girl killed in Sirajganj road crash
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft