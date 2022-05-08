Video
Seminar On Climate Change Held In Satkhira

Environment-friendly development stressed

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304
Our Correspondent

Senior Secretary of Public Affairs Ministry AKM Ali Azam, as chief guest, addressing a seminar at Mozzaffar Garden auditorium in Satkhira on Thursday.

KHULNA, May 7: Speakers at a day-long seminar on Thursday  demanded sustainable development, considering protection of environment.
"We want long-term sustainable development for building Bangladesh a developed country by 2041, as dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, considering protection of environment so that we can face adverse impact on climate changes," they made the comments at the seminar styled "Impact on Climate Change at the coastal areas and our duty," held at the auditorium of Mozzaffar Garden in Satkhira.
Senior Secretary of Public Affairs Ministry K M Ali Azam addressed the seminar as chief guest while Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain presided over the event.
Demanding scientific-based research to face impact on climate change, speakers said combine efforts can protect the Sundarban, the world's largest mangrove forest.
Senior secretary AKM Ali Azam said, government has taken huge saline tolerable project in the coastal areas in the country.
"Government has taken initiative to implement delta plan led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We have set a target to provide employment to 1.19 crore people to climate adaptation, and we dreamt of changing country to be a developed one side by side changing people's fate," he said
Bangladesh marches towards having a developed economy, he said, adding that there are 490 development projects in 2008 government tenure but now it reached 1800 in 2022.
Public Affairs Ministry organized the seminar in cooperation with  Administrative Convention Centre in Khulna City.
Professor Dr Selimul Haque, director of Bangladesh Center for Climate Change and Development presented the keynote paper while Dr Md Zakir Hossain, Professor of Urban and Rural Planning (URP) Discipline of Khulna University (KU) and Dr Moumita Chowdhury, Associate Professor of Science, Environment and Technical University of Jashore were present as discussants.
Project Director of Administrative Convention Centre Abu Saleh Monjurul Alam delivered the welcome speech.
Dr Selimul Haque, also an environment scientist, said, in his keynote paper, that Bangladesh turned resilient country although some coastal areas are now most vulnerable zone due to climate impact.
He stressed the need for mass awareness of common people about adverse impact on the climate change, saying media, teachers and concerned professional bodies and university can play a vital role in this regard.
Bangladesh will lead climate change adaptation globally, he said, adding that coastal zones including Khulna and Satkhira will turn Bangladesh a climate prosperous country.
All deputy commissioners in Khulna Division, Union Parishad chairmen of Satkhira and Khulna, freedom fighters, journalists, teachers, UNOs, among others, attended the seminar.






