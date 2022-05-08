Turning tables on Russia with West’s arms, Ukraine goes on offence

May 7: Ukrainian troops, emboldened by sophisticated weapons and long-range artillery supplied by the West, went on the offensive Friday against Russian forces in the northeast, seeking to drive them back from two key cities as the war plunged more deeply into a grinding, town-for-town battle.

After weeks of intense fighting along a 300-mile-long front, neither side has been able to achieve a major breakthrough, with one army taking a few villages one day, only to lose just as many in the following days. In its latest effort to reclaim territory, the Ukrainian military said that "fierce battles" were being waged as it fought to retake Russia-controlled areas around Kharkiv in the northeast and Izyum in the east.

The stepped-up combat came as the White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden would meet virtually Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and the leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. Additionally, Biden is sending a new security package to Ukraine worth $150 million, according to an administration official, who says it will include 25,000 artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, jamming equipment and other field equipment.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that the leaders would convene as President Vladimir Putin of Russia prepares to celebrate the annual holiday of Victory Day on Monday with military parades and speeches commemorating the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany.

The holiday has intensified fears in Ukraine and some Western capitals that Putin could exploit the occasion to expand his Feb. 24 invasion, after his initial drive failed to rout the Ukrainian military and topple the government.

"While he expected to be marching through the streets of Kyiv, that's actually not what is going to happen," Psaki said. She called the G-7 meeting "an opportunity to not only show how unified the West is in confronting the aggression and the invasion by President Putin, but also to show that unity requires work."

Ukraine on Friday urged civilians to brace for heavier assaults before Victory Day in Russia, warning them to avoid large gatherings and putting in place new curfews from Ivano-Frankivsk in the west to Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.

Ukrainian police forces were also placed on heightened alert before the holiday, which will be commemorated in Russia with military parades in Moscow and hundreds of other cities.

Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, warned civilians that they could risk their lives by gathering in crowded places.

"We all remember what happened at the train station in Kramatorsk," Denysenko said on Telegram, referring to a devastating missile strike in that eastern city last month, which killed dozens of people as they crowded on railway platforms, trying to flee the invasion.

"Be vigilant," Denysenko said. "This is the most important thing."

The regional governor of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, Serhiy Haidai, warned that Russian forces were preparing for a "major offensive" in the next few days against a pair of eastern cities, Severodonetsk and Popsana. He assailed what he called "continued horror" in the region, where he said that the latest Russian shelling had killed two people and destroyed dozens of houses.

The pace of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine has been intensifying in recent days as Moscow tries to slow the flow of Western arms across the country. But as with so many aspects of the war, uncertainty about Putin's intentions runs deep.

There is rampant speculation that he might use the upcoming holiday to convert what he calls a "special military operation" into an all-out war, which would create a justification for a mass mobilisation of Russian troops and set the stage for a more broad-ranging conflict. Kremlin officials have denied any such plans. But they also had denied plans to invade Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have said that a military draft in Russia could provoke a backlash among its citizens, many of whom, polls show, still view the war as a largely distant conflict filtered through the convoluted and sometimes conflicting narratives provided by state-controlled media.

"General mobilisation in Russia is beneficial to us," Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy's chief of staff, said during an interview on Ukrainian television this week. "It can lead to a revolution."

Some Western analysts speculate that Putin may instead point to the territory that Moscow has already seized in eastern Ukraine to bolster his false claims that Russia is liberating the region from Nazis. The Pentagon, for its part, has avoided stoking speculation about Putin's Victory Day plans. -NYT

