Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:20 PM
TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Muktis can't win despite taking lead

Dhaka Abahani keeps on trophy race

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Sports Reporter

A crucial moment of the BPL match between Dhaka Abahani and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society on Saturday in Sylhet.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, the team representing the heroes of the nation of the liberation war in the football arena, had taken a lead but failed to win the 2-3 Saturday match against the current topper Bashundhara Kings in TVS Bangladesh Premier League.
The match was played at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.
It was Burundi striker Sudi Abdullah who opened the net for the all-red team in the 17-minute. The Muktijoddha boys were able to maintain the comforting lead in the first half. But, in the third minute of the second half, Brazilian striker Robson Robinho equalised the margin for the Bashundhara boys.
Sudi Abdullah put the Muktis ahead once again with a 60-minute goal. This time, the all-red boys could maintain the lead for the next 13 minutes before Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha levelled the margin for the Bashundhara boys in the 73rd minute.
Finally, local striker Suman Reza scored the match-winning goal for Bashundhara in the 80th minute.
Winning the match, The Bashundhara boys were leading the point table with 35 points from 14 matches and their opponent the Muktijoddha boys were still in the 11th place on the 12-team point table with only seven points playing the same number of matches.
The last time these two face each other in February in the first leg of the league, Bashundhara won then by a 1-0 margin.
In the other matches on the day, Dhaka Abahani found a 2-1 win over Rahmatganj while Sheikh Jamal lost to Police and Sheikh Russel lost to Saif by the same 0-1 margin.
The 2-1 win certainly helped the traditional sky blue outfits keep them on the trophy race as the boys had 31 points in their sack. The topper Bashundhara boys are ahead with 35 points. But there are quite a few more matches to be played till the month of July and who knows what happen by then!


