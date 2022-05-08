Mahmud upset with Mustafizur's decision to skip Test cricket

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon expressed his disappointment over the fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman's decision to skip Test cricket.

He said that at the peak of his career, Mustafizur should not take such sort of decision rather he should play all format of cricket to serve the country's cricket better.

"I want Mustafizur to play Test. We don't have so many bowlers.

Mustafizur currently is the best bowler of the country. Team gets a great balance if Mustafizur is in the team," Khaled Mahmud Sujon, also BCB director said on Saturday.

As BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon gave players the choice to pick his favorable format, Mustafizur skipped Test cricket, writing that he won't be playing this format until Covid-19 bio-bubble is withdrawn.

Currently he is playing IPL for Delhi Capitals.

Mahmud thinks the board chief's announcement was only for senior cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim who have been serving the country for a long time.

"BCB president said players can choose the format they want to play. That is the case with senior players, not everyone. How old is Mustafizur? He has been at his peak of his career and now it's the ideal time to serve the country.

"Players like Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiqur have been serving the country for many years and they deserve the break. They are already 34/35 years and they haven't many cricket left. So they can choose the format but Mustafizur can't," he added.

Mahmud also is annoyed over Mustafizur's decision to choose IPL over Test cricket.

"Maybe white ball cricket is more about money. If you play in IPL, maybe you will get 2-4 crore rupees. Is cricket bigger than money? Isn't the country bigger than money," he threw a question to Mustafizur.

"I don't know why Mustafizur doesn't want to play Test," said the former captain. "It is up to the board to decide who will play where. Can you say in the office- I will not do this, I will do that? You are the staff here, how do you choose? The president gave senior players the choice about format not player like Mustafizur."

Mahmud made it clear that Mustafizur should play Test cricket, "Shakib, Mushfiqur and Tamim are 34-35 years old. They need a break now, they deserve it.

"Mustafizur must play Tests. Now he is in the peak of his career. We are not saying you have to play all matches. You should play at least 7-8 Tests a year. I once heard that Mustafiz does not want to play because of bio-bubble. But I don't think these are excuses. If the Taskin-Shariful can play, he should play too."

Asked if Mustafiz will be brought back from the IPL, Mahmud said, "Since we have given him leave, he is playing in the IPL and now we do not want to disturb him. Let him play IPL. We want him to play a Test in the West Indies series. I think Mustafizur will understand. We need him. He is very much needed at the moment." -BSS













