Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:20 PM
Mushfiqur seeks Fahim's assistance to regain form

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim looked desperate to regain his form ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
Mushfiqur scored just one half-century across the format in this year, which doesn't speak a volume of his immense talent. Specially the South Africa tour was horrible for him in which he though scored a half-century, got out in single digit figure in most of the matches.
He also played some matches in DPL in which he too couldn't make any significant contribution, making it a long lean patch for him since 2013.
Mushfiqur, however, was seen practicing with his childhood coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Fahim was a coach of BKSP when Mushfiqur was the student of that institution. Mushfiqur's basic cricketing skill indeed was developed by the veteran coach.
It is believed Mushfiqur called him up to plug the loopholes of his batting which is not up to the mark of late. Fahim closely monitored Mushfiqur when he was batting at the net. He was seen to talk to him after every delivery and then talked to him elaborately once he completed his net session.
Mushfiqur is expected to leave Dhaka today (Sunday) for Chattogram with the rest of the squad. Bangladesh will set up a camp in Chattogram where the first Test will be held from May 15. The second Test will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the city on May 23.     -BSS


