Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:20 PM
Lankans to enter in Tigers' den today

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Sports Reporter

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh today to play a two-match Test series which is a part of the 2021-2023 cycles ICC World Test Championship.
Lankans are scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:00am (BST) and will start practicing from tomorrow since the tourists will not to stay in travelling quarantine.
The tour is of great significance to both the hosts and the guests as Bangladesh are on seven on the ICC WTC points table winning one among four matches while Sri Lanka are on five winning two matches against as many defeats.
The two sides engaged in 22 Test matches so far and were the hosts triumphant for once against 17 defeats. They however, managed to draw in four occasions.
Hosts after massive success in New Zealand, must be looking to utilize their confident spectrum at home despite they were whitewashed in and against South Africa recently.
However, the first Test of the tour will start on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram while the second Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on May 23.


