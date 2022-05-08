

Mithun named BCB XI captain for practice match

A bunch of drop-out national players including skipper Mohammad Mithun, Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Saif Hasan and Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi are going to play the warm-up match. Among the names, Bijoy set a new national first class record of highest individual collection in a season.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat is the lone among the players who is in the main squad for the first of the Two match Test series.

Promising rising stars like Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Zakir Hasan, Mushfique Hassan, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Amite Hassan get scope to play against an international team for the first time.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh today for a two-match Test series which is a part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15 while the second Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23.



BCB XI Squad

Md Mithun (Captain), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Zakir Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Rishad Hossain, Md Enamul Haque, Mushfique Hassan, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Amite Hassan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi.











