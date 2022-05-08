Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Mithun named BCB XI captain for practice match

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291
Sports Reporter

Mithun named BCB XI captain for practice match

Mithun named BCB XI captain for practice match

The Bangladesh cricket Board (BCB) announced the 14-member BCB XI squad on Saturday for the two-day practice match against Sri Lanka at the BKSP. The match will be held on May 10 and 11.
A bunch of drop-out national players including skipper Mohammad Mithun, Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Saif Hasan and Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi are going to play the warm-up match. Among the names, Bijoy set a new national first class record of highest individual collection in a season.
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat is the lone among the players who is in the main squad for the first of the Two match Test series.
Promising rising stars like Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Zakir Hasan, Mushfique Hassan, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Amite Hassan get scope to play against an international team for the first time.
The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh today for a two-match Test series which is a part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15 while the second Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23.

BCB XI Squad
Md Mithun (Captain), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Zakir Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Rishad Hossain, Md Enamul Haque, Mushfique Hassan, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Amite Hassan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abramovich denies calling in loan for Chelsea to be sold
Monaco win eighth straight to climb to second in Ligue 1
Chelsea agree sale to Boehly consortium for record $5.2 bn
On night of comebacks in Serie A, Inter reclaim first and Juventus collapse
Alcaraz downs Nadal in Madrid to book Djokovic clash
Muktis can't win despite taking lead
Mahmud upset with Mustafizur's decision to skip Test cricket
Bangladesh to begin preparation for Sri Lanka Test in Ctg


Latest News
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
No risk of 'Asani' to hit Bangladesh: Enamur
School girl killed in Sirajganj road crash
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft