Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Huge volume of water detected under Antarctic ice

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

The volume is equivalent to a reservoir that is several hundred metres deep.
The water was detected below the Whillans Ice Stream, but its presence is likely replicated elsewhere across the White Continent.
That being the case, it could be an important influence on how Antarctica reacts to a warmer world, researchers tell the journal Science this week.
Water at the base of glaciers and ice streams generally works to lubricate their movement.
The transfer of water into or out of this deep reservoir has the potential therefore to either slow down or speed up ice flow.
Models that simulate future climate impacts will now have to account for it.
The detection was made by a team led by Dr Chloe Gustafson from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego, US.
She said the deep sediments were ancient ocean muds and sands that became saturated with salty seawater thousands of years ago when the West Antarctic Ice Sheet was much less extensive than it is today.
"These sediments I like to think of as a giant sponge," she explained.
"If you could squeeze out all that water and pool it on the surface, the water would range anywhere from about 220m in depth all the way up to 820m.
"For comparison, the Empire State Building is about 440m tall. So at the shallowest, this water would go halfway up the Empire State Building, and at the deepest it would almost submerge two Empire State Buildings," the postdoctoral researcher said.
Dr Gustafson made her measurements during a six-week expedition on the Whillans Ice Stream, an 800m-thick, 100km-wide convoy of fast moving ice that feeds into the Ross Ice Shelf.
The technique she deployed is called magnetotellurics. This records variations in the the Earth's natural electric and magnetic fields to determine the properties of deeply buried materials, be that rock, sediments, ice or water.
"You get a resistivity pattern and you have to invert that to work out how much water is present, and it's huge," said Scripps glaciology professor, Helen Fricker. "People had long suspected this groundwater was there, but this is the first time we've really been able to measure it."    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid in Africa: Why the continent's only vaccine plant is struggling
Tiger’s presence stokes fear among Sharankhola villagers
Huge volume of water detected under Antarctic ice
Conspiracy of Hawa Bhaban killed Ahsan Ullah Master: Khalid
World Thalassemia Day today
Climate change: Spring egg-laying shifts by three weeks
Hindu donates land for mosque, Muslim for crematorium in Bagerhat
EU members wrangle with Hungary over Russian oil ban


Latest News
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
No risk of 'Asani' to hit Bangladesh: Enamur
School girl killed in Sirajganj road crash
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft