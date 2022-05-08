Huge volume of water detected under Antarctic ice

The volume is equivalent to a reservoir that is several hundred metres deep.

The water was detected below the Whillans Ice Stream, but its presence is likely replicated elsewhere across the White Continent.

That being the case, it could be an important influence on how Antarctica reacts to a warmer world, researchers tell the journal Science this week.

Water at the base of glaciers and ice streams generally works to lubricate their movement.

The transfer of water into or out of this deep reservoir has the potential therefore to either slow down or speed up ice flow.

Models that simulate future climate impacts will now have to account for it.

The detection was made by a team led by Dr Chloe Gustafson from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego, US.

She said the deep sediments were ancient ocean muds and sands that became saturated with salty seawater thousands of years ago when the West Antarctic Ice Sheet was much less extensive than it is today.

"These sediments I like to think of as a giant sponge," she explained.

"If you could squeeze out all that water and pool it on the surface, the water would range anywhere from about 220m in depth all the way up to 820m.

"For comparison, the Empire State Building is about 440m tall. So at the shallowest, this water would go halfway up the Empire State Building, and at the deepest it would almost submerge two Empire State Buildings," the postdoctoral researcher said.

Dr Gustafson made her measurements during a six-week expedition on the Whillans Ice Stream, an 800m-thick, 100km-wide convoy of fast moving ice that feeds into the Ross Ice Shelf.

The technique she deployed is called magnetotellurics. This records variations in the the Earth's natural electric and magnetic fields to determine the properties of deeply buried materials, be that rock, sediments, ice or water.

"You get a resistivity pattern and you have to invert that to work out how much water is present, and it's huge," said Scripps glaciology professor, Helen Fricker. "People had long suspected this groundwater was there, but this is the first time we've really been able to measure it." -BBC









