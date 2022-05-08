Conspiracy of Hawa Bhaban killed Ahsan Ullah Master: Khalid

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said that Ahsan Ullah Master MP was assassinated following a conspiracy of Hawa Bhaban, on the orders of corrupt and murderer Tarique Zia.

"Ahsan Ullah Master's dream was to build a drug-terror-free country including Tongi-Gazipur area but he had to embrace death as part of the BNP-Jamaat government's conspiracy to wipe out popular Awami League leaders designed by the then 'Hawa Bhaban'", he said.

He said this while addressing a discussion and doa-mahfil on the occasion of 18th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master at Hyderabad area in Gazipur City on Saturday.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, also the son of late lawmaker, presided over the function while Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, its Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, spoke among others.

"The people of the country including Gazipur could not accept this murder, they (people of Gazipur) made Gazipur volatile on that day and the time from 2001to 2006 was the era of darkness," he said adding that Tarique had led the team of conspirators to implement the evil design to kill Awami League leaders including its chief Sheikh Hasina.

"Ahsan Ullah Master's dream, the rights of the working class has already been established in the country today," he further said.

Bangladesh is moving forward in all fields of development under the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said adding that the BNP cannot be happy with the development of the country and they have been involving in various conspiracies.

Earlier, the State Minister placed a wreath at the grave of the deceased leader and offered prayers. -BSS

















