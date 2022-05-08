Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Conspiracy of Hawa Bhaban killed Ahsan Ullah Master: Khalid

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said that Ahsan Ullah Master MP was assassinated following a conspiracy of Hawa Bhaban, on the orders of corrupt and murderer Tarique Zia.
"Ahsan Ullah Master's dream was to build a drug-terror-free country including Tongi-Gazipur area but he had to embrace death as part of the BNP-Jamaat government's conspiracy to wipe out popular Awami League leaders designed by the then 'Hawa Bhaban'", he said.
He said this while addressing a discussion and doa-mahfil on the occasion of 18th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master at Hyderabad area in Gazipur City on Saturday.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, also the son of late lawmaker, presided over the function while Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, its Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, spoke among others.
"The people of the country including Gazipur could not accept this murder, they (people of Gazipur) made Gazipur volatile on that day and the time from 2001to 2006 was the era of darkness," he said adding that Tarique had led the team of conspirators to implement the evil design to kill Awami League leaders including its chief Sheikh Hasina.
"Ahsan Ullah Master's dream, the rights of the working class has already been established in the country today," he further said.
Bangladesh is moving forward in all fields of development under the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said adding that the BNP cannot be happy with the development of the country and they have been involving in various conspiracies.
Earlier, the State Minister placed a wreath at the grave of the deceased leader and offered prayers.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid in Africa: Why the continent's only vaccine plant is struggling
Tiger’s presence stokes fear among Sharankhola villagers
Huge volume of water detected under Antarctic ice
Conspiracy of Hawa Bhaban killed Ahsan Ullah Master: Khalid
World Thalassemia Day today
Climate change: Spring egg-laying shifts by three weeks
Hindu donates land for mosque, Muslim for crematorium in Bagerhat
EU members wrangle with Hungary over Russian oil ban


Latest News
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
No risk of 'Asani' to hit Bangladesh: Enamur
School girl killed in Sirajganj road crash
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft