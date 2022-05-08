World Thalassemia Day today

The World Thalassemia Day will be observed in the country today as elsewhere across the world to create awareness about the disease.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.

This year's theme of the day is "Be Aware. Share. Care: Working with the global community as one to improve Thalassemia knowledge".

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less hemoglobin than normal. Hemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen. Thalassemia can cause anemia, leaving you fatigued.

If you have mild thalassemia, you might not need treatment. But more severe forms might require regular blood transfusions.

The World Thalassemia Day is celebrated every year on May 8 to create awareness about the ailment and support patients, their families and health care workers with information to combat it.

In Bangladesh, around one in every 14 people is a carrier of thalassemia disease. More than 70 thousand children in the country are infected by thalassemia disease.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), about 7 percent population of Bangladesh or 1.10 crore people are carriers of thalassemia disease. -BSS

















