Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

World Thalassemia Day today

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

The World Thalassemia Day will be observed in the country today as elsewhere across the world to create awareness about the disease.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.
This year's theme of the day is "Be Aware. Share. Care: Working with the global community as one to improve Thalassemia knowledge".
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less hemoglobin than normal. Hemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen. Thalassemia can cause anemia, leaving you fatigued.
If you have mild thalassemia, you might not need treatment. But more severe forms might require regular blood transfusions.
The World Thalassemia Day is celebrated every year on May 8 to create awareness about the ailment and support patients, their families and health care workers with information to combat it.
In Bangladesh, around one in every 14 people is a carrier of thalassemia disease. More than 70 thousand children in the country are infected by thalassemia disease.
According to World Health Organization (WHO), about 7 percent population of Bangladesh or 1.10 crore people are carriers of thalassemia disease.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid in Africa: Why the continent's only vaccine plant is struggling
Tiger’s presence stokes fear among Sharankhola villagers
Huge volume of water detected under Antarctic ice
Conspiracy of Hawa Bhaban killed Ahsan Ullah Master: Khalid
World Thalassemia Day today
Climate change: Spring egg-laying shifts by three weeks
Hindu donates land for mosque, Muslim for crematorium in Bagerhat
EU members wrangle with Hungary over Russian oil ban


Latest News
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
No risk of 'Asani' to hit Bangladesh: Enamur
School girl killed in Sirajganj road crash
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft