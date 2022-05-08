No C-19 death for 17th straight day

The country recorded 10 Covid cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,776.

No Covid death was reported for the 17th consecutive day during this period the country's total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate declined to 0.38 per cent from Friday's 0.55 per cent as 2,656 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). On Friday, the number of cases was higher as 19 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.16 per cent as 217 patients recovered during this period.

Bangladesh has advanced eight notches to rank 5th out of 121 countries worldwide on Nikkei's Covid-19 Recovery Index.

With a score of 80 on the index, Bangladesh ranked only below Qatar, the UAE, Cambodia and Rwanda in the latest edition of the index published Thursday.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS. Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine. -UNB