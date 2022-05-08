Container fire at Kamalapur Railway Station under control



Firemen dousing blaze at container depot of the Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka on Saturday. photo : Observer

The fire started around 3:40pm and five fire fighting units managed to bring the flames under control around 6:30pm, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence. "The origin of the fire and extent of damages from it could not be ascertained yet," said Md Shahjahan Shikdar.

Fortunately, no causalities were reported. -UNB











