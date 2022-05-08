Video
Sunday, 8 May, 2022
Home Back Page

Container fire at Kamalapur Railway Station under control

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Firemen dousing blaze at container depot of the Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka on Saturday. photo : Observer

Firemen dousing blaze at container depot of the Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka on Saturday. photo : Observer

A fire that broke out in a container at Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday afternoon has been brought under control.
The fire started around 3:40pm and five fire fighting units managed to bring the flames under control around 6:30pm, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence. "The origin of the fire and extent of damages from it could not be ascertained yet," said Md Shahjahan Shikdar.
Fortunately, no causalities were reported.      -UNB    



