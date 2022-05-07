Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia-Ukraine war pushes oil price up: Quader

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices have gone up in Bangladesh as well as in many other countries.
He said, "Bangladesh is not an isolated island. So the effect will be everywhere, there is nothing to do."
Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, was speaking to reporters after inspecting a six-lane Narayanganj Link Road upgrade project in the
Signboard area.
The minister said, "Soybean oil prices have more than doubled in many countries. The war in Ukraine is affecting oil prices."
Referring to the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam, Quader said, "You said how this Eid was? The fact is that when people are happy, BNP suffers, the party gets irritated."
The Minister also said, "I saw the joy of the people on Eid with a smile. Homebound people did not suffer. That is why I am so happy. That is why Eid has gone well."
Explaining the reason for the Eid Journey relief on the road this time, he said, "The condition of the road is better than any time in the past. Secondly highway police, transport owner-workers, roads and highways; all of them have fulfilled their responsibilities properly."
Regarding the link road in Narayanganj, Obaidul Quader said, "There will be a six-lane road here. The work will be completed within next year at a cost of Tk 364.25 crore, InshaAllah."
The project of the 6 lanes is 8.105 kilometers. Tk 364.25 crore has been earmarked to complete the work. The project is expected to be completed in June 2023. Already 45 percent of the project work has been completed.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia-Ukraine war pushes oil price up: Quader
Fakhrul for withdrawal of soybean oil price hike decision
Equal participation of women stressed in climate leadership
US Congress introduces resolution on 50th anniv of BD-US ties
BD bizman shot dead in Philippines
Eid rush road crashes claim 75 lives, injures 600
Edible price hike illogical: VOCTA
Al central working body meets today


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft