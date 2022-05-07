Russia-Ukraine war pushes oil price up: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices have gone up in Bangladesh as well as in many other countries.

He said, "Bangladesh is not an isolated island. So the effect will be everywhere, there is nothing to do."

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, was speaking to reporters after inspecting a six-lane Narayanganj Link Road upgrade project in the

Signboard area.

The minister said, "Soybean oil prices have more than doubled in many countries. The war in Ukraine is affecting oil prices."

Referring to the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam, Quader said, "You said how this Eid was? The fact is that when people are happy, BNP suffers, the party gets irritated."

The Minister also said, "I saw the joy of the people on Eid with a smile. Homebound people did not suffer. That is why I am so happy. That is why Eid has gone well."

Explaining the reason for the Eid Journey relief on the road this time, he said, "The condition of the road is better than any time in the past. Secondly highway police, transport owner-workers, roads and highways; all of them have fulfilled their responsibilities properly."

Regarding the link road in Narayanganj, Obaidul Quader said, "There will be a six-lane road here. The work will be completed within next year at a cost of Tk 364.25 crore, InshaAllah."

The project of the 6 lanes is 8.105 kilometers. Tk 364.25 crore has been earmarked to complete the work. The project is expected to be completed in June 2023. Already 45 percent of the project work has been completed.