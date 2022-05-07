Equal participation of women stressed in climate leadership

In 2019, the United Nations Gender Composition Report noted that the number of women represented in UN Framework Convention on Climate Change bodies was not in line with efforts to create gender balance. In response, member states adopted a gender action plan at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in 2019. The plan recognised that "full, meaningful, and equal participation and leadership of women in all aspects of the UNFCCC process and in national- and local-level climate policy and action is vital for achieving long-term climate goals."

And yet, by the time COP26 rolled around two years later, little had changed. The United Kingdom's COP26 presidency was predominantly male-led, and just 11 of the 74 African national representatives were women. Moreover, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity appears to be exhibiting a similar tendency, with male negotiators outnumbering women negotiators by around 60.

The failure to ensure equal representation and women's participation in efforts to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss is short-sighted, at best, and potentially reckless. The problem is also increasingly urgent.

Last month, delegates from around the world gathered in Geneva for one of the final rounds of negotiations to conclude the new UN Global Biodiversity Framework. With the aim of accelerating action to halt further species loss and tackle climate change, these gatherings will shape the global response to both crises for years to come.

The latest reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have demonstrated the scale of these crises. The IPCC has documented unequivocally that human activities are warming our planet's surface, leading to rapidly changing weather systems, biodiversity loss, and increased resource insecurity.

By 2100, 50 per cent of Africa's bird and mammal species could disappear. We are potentially entering a sixth mass extinction, and if the problem is left unchecked, our sources of food, water, and medicine will be increasingly at risk.

Women bring not just ambition but also different perspectives and experiences to the table. As a result, their contributions ultimately lead to more nuanced and inclusive environmental policies.

In Africa, the importance of women's leadership in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss is evident to anyone who looks.

Meeting this objective would prevent further ecosystem destruction, and the effort could lead to the first-ever global agreement to halt the destruction of nature.

Many more women are tackling biodiversity loss and climate change, including indigenous women who are using their unique knowledge of the land to farm more sustainably and protect fragile ecosystems, and aspiring politicians running on integrated policy platforms linking reproductive health, education, and environmental protection. Those who are already in leadership positions must ensure that these women are given a chance to contribute.









