Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US Congress introduces resolution on 50th anniv of BD-US ties

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

The US Congress has introduced a bipartisan resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of establishment of Bangladesh-US diplomatic relations.
Democratic Congress-man Brian Higgins of New York introduced the resolution in the Congress recently, which has been co-sponsored by Republican Congresswoman Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa.
The resolution was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington on Friday.
It highlighted that the United States and
Bangladesh shared a rich and multifaceted relationship focused on cooperation on a range of issues, including economic, security, governance, and development, to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.
The resolution mentioned the recognition to independent Bangladesh by the United States on April 4, 1972 and subsequent acknowledgement of the recognition by then Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a letter to President Nixon on April 9, 1972.
It also recognized the joint efforts made by Bangladesh and the USA in combating Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the contributions of the two countries toward assisting Rohingyas who fled genocide in Myanmar.
The Congress resolution also cited Senator Edward Kennedy's role in 1971 in support of Bangladesh's independence, and President Bill Clinton's visit to Bangladesh in 2000 as the first US head of state.
It also mentioned President Joe Biden's pledge made in 2021 to contribute to climate aid to Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh Embassy in the USA has welcomed the House resolution on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US ties.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia-Ukraine war pushes oil price up: Quader
Fakhrul for withdrawal of soybean oil price hike decision
Equal participation of women stressed in climate leadership
US Congress introduces resolution on 50th anniv of BD-US ties
BD bizman shot dead in Philippines
Eid rush road crashes claim 75 lives, injures 600
Edible price hike illogical: VOCTA
Al central working body meets today


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft