BD bizman shot dead in Philippines

A Bangladeshi businessman has been shot dead by some unidentified gunmen in Metro Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 63, of Munshiganj district. He was president of Bangladesh Garment Traders Association Philippines Corporation.

Anwar was attacked at Pasay City around Philippine time 8:37 pm on Thursday, confirmed Anwar Hossain's brother Abul Hossain to UNB.

Anwar used to sell garments from Bangladesh in the Philippines.

Efforts are underway to bring the body back to the country, said Abul Hossain.

His family has appealed to the Bangladesh Embassy in Manila to take the issue up with the local authorities in the Philippines for a proper investigation into the killing so they get justice. -UNB










