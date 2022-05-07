Eid rush road crashes claim 75 lives, injures 600



Noticeably the number of motorcyclists are more than ever before among those who are returning to Dhaka to join work after Eid holidays. The picture was taken from Shimulia Ferry Ghat on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

More than three hundred and fifty people were admitted in the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) alone.

At least 17 people were killed on Tuesday, 23 on Wednesday, 19 on Thursday and 16 on Friday. Many more got injured in the accidents on their way to return to Dhaka.

Also on Friday, a crowd of patients was seen in front of the emergency department of the hospital for disabled in Dhaka. Many of them have came from outside Dhaka.

Abdul Gani Mollah, Director of the NITOR, told media that 85 people came on Monday, the day before Eid, while 140 on Tuesday. On the day after Eid, 145 people received treatment in the emergency department.

Our Madaripur Correspondent added that two persons were killed in a motorcycle accident at Sadar upazila in Madaripur district on Friday morning.

The deceased were Ashik Miah, 25, son of Nirab Uddin, and Shahadath Hossain, 28, son of Arif Hossain, residents of Meherpur town.

It was learnt that Ashik was returning to his home in Meherpur on a motorbike after travelling Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali with his friend Shahadat Hossain.

At one stage he lost control over motorcycle at Tantibari area and the motorcycle fell into a ditch, leaving the riders Ashik and Shahadath dead on the spot.

Our Mymensingh correspondent added that at least 20 people were injured in a road accident involving four buses and a private car in Phulpur upazila of Mymensingh on Friday.

The incident happened in front of Imadpur Government Primary School in the upazila around 11:00am when a bus collided head on with a Dhaka-bound bus from Sherpur.

Soon afterwards, the buses were hit on the backs by two more buses from both directions and also a private car, leaving at least 20 people injured, said Md Abdullah AL Mamun, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station.

The injured were taken to Phulpur Upazila Health Complex. Among them 10 were admitted and others were released after primary treatment, the OC said.

Our Joypurhat Correspondent added that an unidentified man was killed and three others were injured during a tripartite collision among a truck, auto rickshaw and motorcycle at Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district on Friday.

Witnesses said the three vehicles collided head-on at Kadamtali area in the afternoon, leaving four people injured.

Being informed, members of Fire Service rescued the injured and took them to Adhunik Zila Hospital. Of the injured, the motorcycle driver succumbed to his injuries. Details of the deceased could not be known immediately. Panchbibi Police Station OC Polash Chandra Dev confirmed the matter.

Our Kushtia Correspondent added that a woman and her son were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle at Battail bypass in Kushtia Sadar Upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anjana Khatun, wife of Nazmul Islam and their son Iftiaz Islam of Kaburhat village in Battail UP of Kushtia Sadar upazila.

According to locals, the mother and son were going to Kushtia town on a motorcycle from their home on Friday morning. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit them at Battail Bypass leaving the boy and his mother injured. They were rushed to Kushtia Sadar Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that two persons, including a child, were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Shibganj upazilas of Chapainawabganj on Friday.

In Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila, Samia Shifa (5) was killed as an auto-rickshaw hit her when she was trying to cross a street in Balikapara area around 10:00am, reports our local correspondent quoting Mojaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

Shifa was critically injured and died on the way to Sadar Hospital after locals rescued her from the spot, the OC said, adding that the auto-rickshaw driver Al Amin has been detained by police.

In Shibganj upazila, a motorcycle hit a battery-run rickshaw-van coming from opposite direction in Nalbona area around 9:45am, leaving the rickshaw-van driver Abdur Rashid (58) dead on the spot, said Zobayer Ahmed, OC of Shibganj Police Station.











At least 75 people were killed and 600 people were injured in road accidents during Eid holidays in last four days.More than three hundred and fifty people were admitted in the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) alone.At least 17 people were killed on Tuesday, 23 on Wednesday, 19 on Thursday and 16 on Friday. Many more got injured in the accidents on their way to return to Dhaka.Also on Friday, a crowd of patients was seen in front of the emergency department of the hospital for disabled in Dhaka. Many of them have came from outside Dhaka.Abdul Gani Mollah, Director of the NITOR, told media that 85 people came on Monday, the day before Eid, while 140 on Tuesday. On the day after Eid, 145 people received treatment in the emergency department.Our Madaripur Correspondent added that two persons were killed in a motorcycle accident at Sadar upazila in Madaripur district on Friday morning.The deceased were Ashik Miah, 25, son of Nirab Uddin, and Shahadath Hossain, 28, son of Arif Hossain, residents of Meherpur town.It was learnt that Ashik was returning to his home in Meherpur on a motorbike after travelling Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali with his friend Shahadat Hossain.At one stage he lost control over motorcycle at Tantibari area and the motorcycle fell into a ditch, leaving the riders Ashik and Shahadath dead on the spot.Our Mymensingh correspondent added that at least 20 people were injured in a road accident involving four buses and a private car in Phulpur upazila of Mymensingh on Friday.The incident happened in front of Imadpur Government Primary School in the upazila around 11:00am when a bus collided head on with a Dhaka-bound bus from Sherpur.Soon afterwards, the buses were hit on the backs by two more buses from both directions and also a private car, leaving at least 20 people injured, said Md Abdullah AL Mamun, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station.The injured were taken to Phulpur Upazila Health Complex. Among them 10 were admitted and others were released after primary treatment, the OC said.Our Joypurhat Correspondent added that an unidentified man was killed and three others were injured during a tripartite collision among a truck, auto rickshaw and motorcycle at Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district on Friday.Witnesses said the three vehicles collided head-on at Kadamtali area in the afternoon, leaving four people injured.Being informed, members of Fire Service rescued the injured and took them to Adhunik Zila Hospital. Of the injured, the motorcycle driver succumbed to his injuries. Details of the deceased could not be known immediately. Panchbibi Police Station OC Polash Chandra Dev confirmed the matter.Our Kushtia Correspondent added that a woman and her son were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle at Battail bypass in Kushtia Sadar Upazila on Friday morning.The deceased were identified as Anjana Khatun, wife of Nazmul Islam and their son Iftiaz Islam of Kaburhat village in Battail UP of Kushtia Sadar upazila.According to locals, the mother and son were going to Kushtia town on a motorcycle from their home on Friday morning. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit them at Battail Bypass leaving the boy and his mother injured. They were rushed to Kushtia Sadar Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that two persons, including a child, were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Shibganj upazilas of Chapainawabganj on Friday.In Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila, Samia Shifa (5) was killed as an auto-rickshaw hit her when she was trying to cross a street in Balikapara area around 10:00am, reports our local correspondent quoting Mojaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.Shifa was critically injured and died on the way to Sadar Hospital after locals rescued her from the spot, the OC said, adding that the auto-rickshaw driver Al Amin has been detained by police.In Shibganj upazila, a motorcycle hit a battery-run rickshaw-van coming from opposite direction in Nalbona area around 9:45am, leaving the rickshaw-van driver Abdur Rashid (58) dead on the spot, said Zobayer Ahmed, OC of Shibganj Police Station.