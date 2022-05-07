Edible price hike illogical: VOCTA



Price hike of edible oil is now out of reach for the common people. Most of the people are now looking for alternative to soybean oil. The picture was taken from Karwanbazar in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In a statement issued on Friday, VOCTA Chairman Prof Dr. Hossain Uddin Shekhar and Executive Director Md. Khalilur Rahman Sajal made the demand.

They said the decision was 'illogical' as the price was not fixed based upon the opinions of the stakeholders and the consumers.

They said the authorities should consult with the stakeholders and representatives of consumer rights bodies before fixation of such price of essential commodities.

But, the Ministry of Commerce fixed the price of edible oil without any consultation with all stakeholders under the pressure from unscrupulous importers and traders ignoring consumers' comfort.

In the statement, they said the authorities usually consult with the stakeholders and take opinion of the consumers before raising or adjusting prices of essential commodities in the developed countries across the world.

But, the authorities ignored the consumers before fixing the edible oil price.

The edible oil that are being sold in the market were imported under the letter of credits (LC) opened at least three months ago. The price of international market was less than that of now. But, the authorities increased the price of oil and decided to raise the

price from Friday.

It's completely illogical and against the spirit of consumer rights protection and interests of consumers. The decision must be reviewed and the edible oil price should be brought to a logical stage," they added.











