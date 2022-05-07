Al central working body meets today

A meeting of the central working committee of the ruling Awami League (AL) will sit on Saturday after a long time. Some important decisions including organizational issues, party's next national conference and directions for the forthcoming parliamentary elections may come from the meeting.

Besides, party's founding anniversary programme and many contemporary national and international issues will be discussed in the meeting, according to party leaders.

According to party sources, the meeting of the AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) will be held at Ganobhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting to be held at 5:30pm.

While talking to the Daily Observer AL leaders

said that this is the first meeting of the central working committee on a large scale after the Covid-19 pandemic period. This is very important for various reasons including the forthcoming parliamentary elections, the upcoming national conference of the party and the founding anniversary. The meeting may fix the date of next national conference of the party. The party President will take reports from the organizing secretaries whether the district-upazila units have held conferences or not. She will also give various directions in this regard. She will also talk about preparing the ground for the forthcoming national elections and resolving party conflicts or internal problems in the districts. Besides, a decision will also be taken on the recommendation for release and expulsion of leaders of different district and upazila units.

They further said the meeting will also discuss about the allied organizations including their central and units conference that have already expired. The various positive and negative activities of the organizations can be discussed in detail. Besides, several local elections including Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) elections will be discussed. The central election coordination team of the party may also be formed at the meeting for the CCC election.

However, AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah told Daily Observer, "It is not yet time to set a date for the national conference but that will be discussed. Many discussions including gear up organizational activities of the party will get priority in the meeting."

"Besides, our meeting agenda have already been finalised. Scheduling of various days, issues centering next conference will be discussed and political issues will also be discussed," he added.

Meanwhile, regarding organizational reports, AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "We the Organizing Secretaries have prepared our respective organizational reports and we will present these to our party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The Organizing Secretary echoed Kazi Zafarullah regarding the date fixing of party's national conference.

Nadel said, "The party has a preparation for the national conference in December. However, there is still enough time to set a date for the conference. The meeting will discuss about the tasks of the conference."

Besides, party insiders informed that a decision would be taken on the conference of the expiring allied organizations.

According to party sources, invitations were delivered to the leaders along with the agenda of the meeting. The agenda of the meeting includes condolence readings, May 17 AL President Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day and June 11 Prison Release Day, May 25 National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's Birth Anniversary, June 7 Historical Six Point Day, June 23 Awami League Founding Anniversary, August 5 Birth Anniversary of valiant freedom fighter Sheikh Kamal, August 8 Birth Anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, August 15 National Mourning Day, Contemporary National and International Affairs, Organizational and Miscellaneous.









