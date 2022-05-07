Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD ranks 5th on Covid recovery index

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290

Bangladesh has moved up five notches to rank 5th out of 121 countries worldwide on Nikkei's Covid-19 Recovery Index.
It is the best-performing country in South Asia with a score of 80 points, according to the latest edition of the rankings published on Thursday.
The index, which is updated at the end of each month, assesses countries and regions on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility.
Bangladesh placed 13th on the index at the end of March.
Nepal is the second-highest ranked country in South Asia and remains in 6th place globally with a rating of 79 points.
Pakistan takes third place in the region, standing at 23rd position in the global ranking followed by crisis-riddled Sri Lanka in the 31st spot. Meanwhile, India is ranked joint 70th with Haiti, scoring 62.5 points.
Qatar and the UAE shared the top spot, with ratings of 87.
In Bangladesh, Covid-19 infections have been on a downward spiral in recent months. The government reported 19 new cases on Friday, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,952,766. But no new death from the disease was registered as the toll remained unchanged at 29,127.
Meanwhile, as much as 75.46 per cent of the population have been administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 68.19 percent received the second shot, according to government data.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia-Ukraine war pushes oil price up: Quader
Fakhrul for withdrawal of soybean oil price hike decision
Equal participation of women stressed in climate leadership
US Congress introduces resolution on 50th anniv of BD-US ties
BD bizman shot dead in Philippines
Eid rush road crashes claim 75 lives, injures 600
Edible price hike illogical: VOCTA
Al central working body meets today


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft