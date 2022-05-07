Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Missing college student found dead in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

RAJSHAHI, May 6: Police on Friday recovered the body of a college student from Belpukur area in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi, two days after he had gone missing.
The deceased was identified as Hasibur Rahman Sagar, 19, of the upazila. He was a Class-XI of Belpukur Ideal Degree College.
Sagar's relatives spotted his body in Belpukur rail crossing area in the morning and alerted police.
Sagor's father Sahad Ali said he went to visit Green Valley Park in Natore's Lalpur upazila with his friends and had been missing since then.
He also lodged a general diary with Belpukur Police Station.
Police suspected that Sagar was killed two days ago after being hit on his head.
Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Belpukur police station, said they informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to collect the evidence from the spot. GRP police were also informed for taking legal steps as the spot is under this station, said the OC.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing college student found dead in Rajshahi
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Most of the footpath shops are still not opened due to Eid holidays
Fake RAB man held with false documents in Joypurhat
3-yr-old cousins drown in B’baria
Teenager stabbed to death at Kamrangirchar
Digital era to be time of cashless society: Jabbar
A three-way collision between a truck, an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft