Missing college student found dead in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 6: Police on Friday recovered the body of a college student from Belpukur area in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi, two days after he had gone missing.

The deceased was identified as Hasibur Rahman Sagar, 19, of the upazila. He was a Class-XI of Belpukur Ideal Degree College.

Sagar's relatives spotted his body in Belpukur rail crossing area in the morning and alerted police.

Sagor's father Sahad Ali said he went to visit Green Valley Park in Natore's Lalpur upazila with his friends and had been missing since then.

He also lodged a general diary with Belpukur Police Station.

Police suspected that Sagar was killed two days ago after being hit on his head.

Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Belpukur police station, said they informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to collect the evidence from the spot. GRP police were also informed for taking legal steps as the spot is under this station, said the OC. -UNB