Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:35 PM
Fake RAB man held with false documents in Joypurhat

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

JOYPURHAT, May 6: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man on charge of extortion through identifying himself as a member of the elite force from Khanjanpur area of the district town in the early hours of Friday.
RAB sources said the arrested was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 50, son of Saudagar Sheikh of Saudagar Para in the district town.
A team of the Joypurhat RAB camp led by its Deputy Commander and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Masud Rana received a complaint from Anwar Hossain alleging that Alamgir had swindled money by offering him a job as a RAB member.
On the basis of the information, the RAB team conducted a raid in front of Ashraful Islam's saloon near Khanjanpur area around 1am and arrested Alamgir.
The RAB men also recovered a fake army ID card, a fake CID card, two passport size photographs with RAB uniforms, a motorcycle and cash of Taka 7,600 from his possession.
Alamgir Hossain was cheating with people for a long time, RAB official Rana said.
A case was filed against him with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station, said Major Hasan Mahmud, company commander of the RAB-5.      -BSS


